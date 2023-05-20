An invasion of worms appeared on her body The puppy was in the middle of life and death

Pitiful Animal





May 20, 2023





I found Sonya, a lost puppy.

On her body appeared an invasion of worms

The puppy was in the middle of life and death.

Her body was only skin and bones and she was extremely exhausted.

I took her home and then treated her with anti-parasitic shampoo.

Sonya did not eat but only drinks water.

Throughout the night, worms crawled through her mouth and nose causing her pain and discomfort.





I took Sonya to the vet to be checked

The doctor said that it was time to help her recover

She needed soft and balanced food with a vitamin complex.

Her body was so itchy that she couldn't sleep well through the night.





Sonya was a very gentle and loving dog.

Those were the things that made me always felt more satisfied with her

She had her own place in my heart.

I felt happy that Sonya had become better.

Sonya strode carelessly playing on the grass, I thanked God for giving her a chance to live.





Seeing Sonya then I felt both happy and sad for her.

đôi khi cô lại cuộn tròn trong góc nhỏ như nghĩ lại những gì mình đã trải qua

Sometimes she curled up in a small corner as if thinking back to what she had been through

Nhưng không sao, bên cạnh cô ấy bây giờ có tôi và những người bạn mới.

But it was okay beside her to have me and new friends.

We would protect Sonya and get through everything with her.

Having new clothes and delicious food, she became cheerful again.





It was hard to believe, but miracles did exist.

One of these miracles was us Sonya.

When she met me, her life changed. She had high quality food.

This path of her life was free from any difficulties.

This would be Sonya's new home, where there would be happiness and laughter.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4LvWEnT6EE