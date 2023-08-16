BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Maui Fires - What REALLY Happened
High Hopes
180 views • 08/16/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


August 16, 2023


Maui Fires - Support King's Cathedral - https://kingscathedral.com/


El Niño Video: • SUPER El Nińo 2023 - It's Getting Rea...

Canadian Fires: • Canada is BURNING & Covering the Worl...


Our hearts go out to the victims of the Maui fires and the residents of Lahaina.

It's been heartbreaking to see how the Maui fires have unfolded. There is so much to this, from how it started, to the failure of governments and energy companies to a slew of wild conspiracy theories. I wanted to bring some context and rationality to this tragedy, so let's see if we can't figure this out together.


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:50 - What we Know

3:55 - What Caused it?

10:14 - Fire Science

12:05 - Non Native Species

13:25 - History of Hawaii

16:57 - Big Land Grab?

19:02 - Conspiracy Theories

21:20 - Hawaii Wasn't Prepared

25:00 - How You Can Help


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,maui wildfire,hawaii fire,hawaii wildfire,hawaii wildfires,lahaina fire,hawaii fires,lahaina wildfire,maui fire,hawaii fires now big island now,hawaii fires how did they start,hawaii fires now,hawaii fire cause,hawaii fires now big island now conspiracy,lahaina,The Maui Fires - What REALLY Happened?,lahaina fires,lahaina wildfires,maui,maui hawaii,wildfires in hawaii,wildfires in maui,maui fires update,maui fires,maui wildfires


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVID8jENuzQ

truthhistoryhawaiimauifiresland grabwildfireunpreparedtwo bit da vincifire sciencenon native species
