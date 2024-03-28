© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYPD Honors Officer Jonathan Diller Killed by Man Arrested 21 Times Before. The NYPD held a dignified transfer home for thirty-one-year-old NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and fatally wounded during a traffic stop Monday, allegedly by a man with multiple prior arrests.