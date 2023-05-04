Tina Peters, Elected Official turned Whistleblower | The Tyranny We Allowed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Tyranny We Allowed - America Happens Doc Series Episode 8
This episode of America Happens the documentary series tells the story of Tina Peters, and her persecution by Government officials because as an elected official turned whistleblower, she dared expose the truth, the algorithm that is stealing our elections, and elections worldwide.
😎 Visit: https://www.AmericaHappens.com
Source: https://rumble.com/v2lwyde-the-tyranny-we-allowed-america-happens-doc-series-episode-8.html
We are crowdfunded media.
Please support us by donating or subscribing to our locals channel.
You can donate at www.AmericaHappens.com under "Support"
Or through our locals channel. 😎DONATE: https://americahappens.locals.com/support