12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China (NFSC) has brought hope to the Chinese people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
16 views • 7 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc70lkltDiM&list=PLpq6bGgCev7d8dOmvKsys5fMkNcV8psEZ&index=6

12/29/2022 文贵直播：新中国联邦为中国人带来了希望；全人类的宗教、信仰遭到了中共的挑战，这给新中国联邦提供了一个更大的机会；战友们在凤凰城遇到的宗教人士是沼泽地的；大战已经开始，2023年是最黑暗的一年，只有团结起来并且真正地相信消灭共产党，我们才会走向未来 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命 #宗教 #信仰 #消灭中共 12/29/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China (NFSC) has brought hope to the Chinese people. Religions and faiths of all mankind are facing the challenges from the CCP, and this provides the NFSC an even bigger opportunity. The religious people the fellow fighters met at AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix were from the “Swamp”. The real war has begun, and 2023 will be the darkest year. Only if we stay together and truly uphold the belief of taking down the CCP can we step into the future.

Keywords
ccpartemisinincovidstevebannonmilesguotakedownccptakedowntheccpnfscgettrhcoinvaccine disasterhdoartesunatehimalayaexchange
