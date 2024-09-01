BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Picking Winners!
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
391 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 8 months ago

Picking Winners! | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

For investors considering whether to invest in gold or silver bullion versus gold and silver mining stocks, it's important to recognize that these are two distinct asset classes.

Gold & Silver bullion represents money in its purest form—a tangible asset with enduring value. It's a safeguard against a potential collapse of the financial and monetary systems. While gold and silver has seen substantial gains over the past decade, the primary reason for owning it is as insurance, with any profits being an added bonus.

In contrast, investing in gold and silver mining companies is not about preserving eternal value—these companies can face bankruptcy. Nor does it provide insulation from the financial system, as mining stocks are financial assets subject to credit conditions and market volatility. However, these stocks offer greater profit potential, with higher risks offset by the possibility of significant gains if business and market conditions are favorable.

Watch this video on Picking Winners!, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Picking Winners!.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy