President Vladimir Putin - Full speech addressing the 'Wagner' Events that took place this past weekend

Full speech by president Vladimir Putin addressing the events that took place this past weekend.





Main points:





▶️The unwavering unity of the people has demonstrated that any attempts at blackmail or instigation of trouble are destined to fail. Society has exhibited exceptional cohesion.





▶️Right from the onset of the armed rebellion, prompt actions were taken to counter the emerging threat, ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and safety.





▶️In any scenario, the rebellion would have been quelled, and the organizers of the rebellion were well aware of this fact. They also acknowledged their involvement in criminal acts, which led to the fragmentation and weakening of the country.





▶️The adversaries of Russia, specifically the neo-Nazis in Kiev and their Western supporters, sought to instigate internal conflict within Russia with the ultimate aim of causing Russia's defeat.





▶️The majority of Wagner fighters and commanders are patriotic individuals who hold deep loyalty towards the Russian people and the state. They were exploited under clandestine circumstances.





▶️Those Wagner fighters who refrained from engaging in fratricidal violence now have the option to continue their service by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense, returning home, or relocating to Belarus.





▶️The patriotic sentiment among the citizens and the unity of society played a decisive role during these challenging times. This support enabled the collective triumph over the most arduous trials.