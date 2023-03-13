BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR15
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
104 views • 03/13/2023

What is Mantis BlackbeardX? It is three things: a training laser, an auto trigger reset, and a device to detect movement during the firing sequene/trigger press…a Mantis X2. BlackbeardX is an auto-resetting dry fire training laser for the AR15. That is with each dry fire shot a laser (green or red, your choice) is emitted and the trigger is automatically reset for quick follow-up shots. No manual cycling of the action is required. The laser and auto-resetting trigger is handled by the Mantis BlackbardX “bolt carrier group” that quickly replaces your live fire AR15 bolt carrier group and charging handle. Mantis BlackbeardX https://mantisx.com/pages/blackbeardx Mantis Training site https://train.mantisx.com Appleseed Prep https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep Chapters 0:00 What is it? 0:41 Mantis BBX BCG 1:37 Laser Academy 2:39 Auto Reset 3:10 Battery MantisX 3:42 Earn Patches 4:01 Train.MantisX.com 4:46 MantisX2 in Mag 5:35 Ambi Your AR15

Keywords
dry firemantisblackbeardx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy