Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR15

What is Mantis BlackbeardX?
It is three things: a training laser, an auto trigger reset, and a device to detect movement during the firing sequene/trigger press…a Mantis X2.
BlackbeardX is an auto-resetting dry fire training laser for the AR15. That is with each dry fire shot a laser (green or red, your choice) is emitted and the trigger is automatically reset for quick follow-up shots. No manual cycling of the action is required.
The laser and auto-resetting trigger is handled by the Mantis BlackbardX “bolt carrier group” that quickly replaces your live fire AR15 bolt carrier group and charging handle.
Mantis BlackbeardX
https://mantisx.com/pages/blackbeardx
Mantis Training site
https://train.mantisx.com
Appleseed Prep
https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep
Chapters
0:00 What is it?
0:41 Mantis BBX BCG
1:37 Laser Academy
2:39 Auto Reset
3:10 Battery MantisX
3:42 Earn Patches
4:01 Train.MantisX.com
4:46 MantisX2 in Mag
5:35 Ambi Your AR15