With Open Gates: The Forced Collective Suicide Of European Nations



A succinct documentary on the immigrant problem in Europe, particularly in Sweden and Germany. This is by design and will become the reality in the West if folks do not speak out against this and take action.



Dubbed by the media as "refugees", they cross through 6-10 safe countries to reach wealthy nations like Germany or Sweden where they hope to receive a better life at the expense of the taxpayer.



Marcus Tullius Cicero: "A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself."



You are witnessing what will be shown to future generations as the reason for the fall of an Empire.



https://rumble.com/v1i5xpn-with-open-gates-the-forced-collective-suicide-of-european-nations.html

