Road Trip, Including Yellowstone and Theodore Roosevelt National Park (N)

Taken in fall 2022, when we took a road trip. From home, we drove east to the quad cities (home of John Deere). After a visit, we moved back west, stopping along the way to see the largest rail marshaling yard in the world. We stopped for a bit in Ogden, Utah, and then drove north to Yellowstone. MUCH better in the fall, after the crowds are gone.





We love to visit Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Unit. This is a rarely-visited park, and has no particular facilities besides camping. The fall color was wonderful during our visit.