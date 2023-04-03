Amanda Porter Delivers Pointers for Ditching Anxiousness and Embracing Equilibrium

Amanda Porter is well-versed in living at the intersection of faith and mental health, and she is an expert in breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health treatment for wary Christians. Amanda is a Nurse Practitioner who has a passion for helping people find peace in their lives. She is also the creator of the sought-after online course, Dear Anxiety, Let’s Break Up, as well as two books on the subject of ditching anxiousness and embracing equilibrium. Amanda does not believe that anxiety is a sin and encourages Christians to be unafraid to seek guidance from doctors and mental health professionals if they are struggling.







TAKEAWAYS





Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States





Check out Amanda’s book, Untethered: Learn the Art of Exchanging Fear for Soulful, Lasting Peace





Mental health issues are chronic - there’s a big difference between curing and healing





When you put together a treatment plan on the road to recovery, don’t forget to prioritize simple self-care







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get 25% off devices with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3JyJ0gg

Anxiety Course: http://bit.ly/3JEfuFX

Dear Anxiety, Let’s Break Up Book: https://amzn.to/3ZqO641

Untethered Book: https://amzn.to/3G1gRgM





🔗 CONNECT WITH AMANDA PORTER

Website: https://amandaporternp.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amandaporternp/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





