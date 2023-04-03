Amanda Porter Delivers Pointers for Ditching Anxiousness and Embracing Equilibrium

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amanda Porter is well-versed in living at the intersection of faith and mental health, and she is an expert in breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health treatment for wary Christians. Amanda is a Nurse Practitioner who has a passion for helping people find peace in their lives. She is also the creator of the sought-after online course, Dear Anxiety, Let’s Break Up, as well as two books on the subject of ditching anxiousness and embracing equilibrium. Amanda does not believe that anxiety is a sin and encourages Christians to be unafraid to seek guidance from doctors and mental health professionals if they are struggling.
TAKEAWAYS
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States
Check out Amanda’s book, Untethered: Learn the Art of Exchanging Fear for Soulful, Lasting Peace
Mental health issues are chronic - there’s a big difference between curing and healing
When you put together a treatment plan on the road to recovery, don’t forget to prioritize simple self-care
