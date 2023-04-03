BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Amanda Porter Delivers Pointers for Ditching Anxiousness and Embracing Equilibrium
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
15 views • 04/03/2023

Amanda Porter is well-versed in living at the intersection of faith and mental health, and she is an expert in breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health treatment for wary Christians. Amanda is a Nurse Practitioner who has a passion for helping people find peace in their lives. She is also the creator of the sought-after online course, Dear Anxiety, Let’s Break Up, as well as two books on the subject of ditching anxiousness and embracing equilibrium. Amanda does not believe that anxiety is a sin and encourages Christians to be unafraid to seek guidance from doctors and mental health professionals if they are struggling.



TAKEAWAYS


Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States


Check out Amanda’s book, Untethered: Learn the Art of Exchanging Fear for Soulful, Lasting Peace


Mental health issues are chronic - there’s a big difference between curing and healing


When you put together a treatment plan on the road to recovery, don’t forget to prioritize simple self-care 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

GABB Wireless (get 25% off devices with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3JyJ0gg 

Anxiety Course: http://bit.ly/3JEfuFX  

Dear Anxiety, Let’s Break Up Book: https://amzn.to/3ZqO641

Untethered Book: https://amzn.to/3G1gRgM


🔗 CONNECT WITH AMANDA PORTER

Website: https://amandaporternp.com/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amandaporternp/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
mental healthanxietyillnessequilibriumnurse practitionertina griffincounter culture mom showanxiousnessarmada porterlasting peace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy