The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has released footage of Strikes on U.S. Army Bases
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
73 views • 11/20/2023

The Islamic Resistance has released footage of strikes on U.S. army bases.


Units of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out a series of retaliatory strikes on American military installations.


The strikes targeted the American occupational base in Tel-Baydar, eastern Syria, and the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.


Long-range kamikaze drones were used to carry out the attacks.


The group stated that the strikes were a response to the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza sector. The Resistance holds the U.S. responsible for escalating the situation in the Middle East and demands an immediate cessation of aggression against Palestine.

Keywords
israelpalestineiraqgazalebanonwest bank
