Voters View Biden’s Mental Decline as ‘Threat’ Anybody who votes for Joe Biden knowing that he is a national security risk is mentally incompetent worse than Joe
DWP97048
11 views • 9 months ago

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna’s goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast. Anybody who votes for Joe Biden knowing that he is a national security risk is mentally incompetent worse than Joe Biden he has a physical condition obviously but you have no excuse for being a moron and voting for somebody who you say is the national security issue stupid people you are stupid you are moron


trumptrunews2024operation coveruppoliticians and media wont say what the rest of us know about assassinationfbi congenital liars
