Thwarting Facial Recognition - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
May 16, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-face/
We all know about the danger of a future society where we're all tracked everywhere we go every single day in real time by our phones or devices . . . but actually, it's worse than that! You're already being tracked everywhere you go, every day, and it doesn't matter whether you leave your phone at home just as long as you bring your face. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James explores some of the options that are on the table for heading off the facial recognition dystopia.