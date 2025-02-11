MORTIFYING: Approval for use of aluminum in ‘vaccines’ based on study of only FOUR rabbits

Having spent the last decade studying the causes of autism, Dr Toby Rogers was mortified to discover approval for the use of aluminum in vaccines was based on a study of only 4 white rabbits.

Not only did they lose the results of one rabbit but the aluminum adjuvant was found in the kidneys, liver, heart, lymph nodes, bone marrow and brain.

Yet still the FDA/CDC declared it safe and effective.

‘It’s beyond kafkaesque in its absurdity because the science is so terribly bad that anybody who reads that study would not want to inject their children with aluminum adjuvanted vaccines. And that’s just one ingredient amongst 100s in these vaccines.’

