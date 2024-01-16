FARMER’S PROTESTS LEAD GLOBAL REJECTION OF GREEN AGENDA

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/farmers-protests-lead-global-rejection-of-green-agenda/
From the German farmers protesting nationwide against agricultural cuts, restrictions in the US on home appliances and gasoline vehicles, and even moves to micromanage our breath to fight climate change, people have had enough and are pushing back.
POSTED: January 12, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.