Matt Walsh Takes a Torch to the Republican Weakness on Abortion After Roe v Wade

The overturning of Roe v Wade should have ushered in an era of bold and aggressive pro-life activism in the Republican Party. Instead, it generated the most milquetoast "defense" of life the conservative movement has seen in decades, perhaps ever.
DailyWire's Matt Walsh spoke at CPAC and lambasted those who would choose weakness over strength to fight the murdering of babies.