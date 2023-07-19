He was exhausted after a series of days drifting on the beach, he needed a peaceful home

Pitiful Animal





July 19, 2023





We saved Dogo at the last moment

He was exhausted from being adrift on the beach for a long time

Attempts to free himself caused him to fall into a state of exhaustion

During that time, he was deprived of the essentials of water and food.

The ticks found on his body further aggravated his anemia.

The boy was very scared, he thought I caught him and was hurting him.

He also had friends, brothers and suddenly his life took a different turn.

Time would solve everything, he would understand that I was not a bad man

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpDqYHpqjjU