Gun Control Mind Control: Rolling Out The Next Agenda PSYOP After PSYOP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are multi-levels of operations going on, all with the same goal; killing, sterilizing, numbing and dumbing people to reduce the human race’s ability to resist and escape a totalitarian take-over. A giant shift is coming, and the only solution is to do the work to change and prepare yourself for whatever is next. Because people can change, as long as they have a shred of humanity left.
TCV Summit | https://tcvsummit.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro song: Vigilante Music - The War’s On Us
https://x.com/i/status/1963424080780304730
https://x.com/i/status/1963778383277441104
https://x.com/i/status/1931969227487134042
https://x.com/i/status/1717354774348132835
https://x.com/i/status/1814848289897889794
https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1964445394546675962
https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1964086041855275485
https://x.com/davidicke/status/1964175552345965040
https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1965150409103954245
https://x.com/CrossingUNStyle/status/1964386217753260434
https://x.com/i/status/1944341034453926207
https://x.com/KaceeRAllen/status/1964337306451493284
https://x.com/RT_com/status/1964506659377881179
https://x.com/A_M_R_M1/status/1964816648524955733
https://x.com/i/status/1964988135286460438
https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827
https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1965259841896878504
https://x.com/i/status/1965225316936560790
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1964086053805183495
https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1965142268341608730
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1963855622786474252