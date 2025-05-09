TWO GIRL SCOUTS HARD SELL A RELUCTANT GRANDMOTHER 🥊🤕 TO FINANCE THEIR ENTIRE TROOP

White Ghost - Black savages go into a church to steal an elderly White woman's purse and punch her in the face.





Source: https://x.com/White_Ghost187/status/1920845539081355422





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tgoe4 [thanks to https://x.com/ShamRockerNJ/status/1920846549912871115





Coming soon to Netflix:





The story of a brave group of 19 year old Black teens who were viciously beaten and robbed by an old racist White lady inside their local church, while they were just trying to pray.





(Brought to you by Weinstein Company)





https://x.com/NelsonOrte85367/status/1920848229446398443





I’m assuming it was a male white supremacist disguised as a little old woman and these 2 upstanding young teens were just trying to prevent him from ruining the country. Or that’s at least what the fucking MSM will sell it as.

The shit has gotten so fucking ridiculous! Old people, children, babies, they have no problem hurting anyone.





https://x.com/blakewoodplumb1/status/1920847680034509030





https://www.insideedition.com/elderly-tennessee-woman-robbed-in-church-while-praying-with-eyes-closed-disturbing-video-shows





The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a property that occurred on February 9, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm. (see video here: https://youtu.be/24m1hfF1-wQ) The victim is a 78-year-old female who was in the Hilldale Baptist Church sanctuary at the time of the incident. She was approached by two black females and after a short conversation, one of the females requested the victim pray with her. While they were praying, the second female rummaged through the victim's purse and stole her wallet. There were a total of four (4) females together at Hilldale Baptist Church and you can see three (3) of them exit Sam's Club after they used the victim's credit card shortly after the theft. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying these female suspects.





https://www.facebook.com/Clarksvillepdtn/posts/325617926266864?ref=embed_post