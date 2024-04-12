Canada or Chinada , Major Chinese CCP interference , Canada under attack , R.I.P Canada

To watch full video go here: https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html





Mike Martins YouTube channel appears to be discussing issues related to foreign interference in Canadian politics and economics, particularly focusing on the influence of Chinese money laundering and investment in Canada. He highlights concerns about the impact of this foreign investment on the Canadian economy, particularly on housing affordability and the decline of the middle class.





Martins discusses how Chinese investors, primarily through money laundering and property investment, are driving up housing prices to the point where even small towns with minimal infrastructure are seeing skyrocketing costs. He emphasizes that this trend is not only pricing out Canadians from the housing market but also eroding the middle class and preventing younger generations from being able to afford homes.





Moreover, Martins criticizes government policies that seem to favor foreign investment over the well-being of Canadian citizens, citing examples such as the Vancouver model, which allowed predominantly Chinese investors to park their money in Canadian real estate.





Overall, Martins commentary underscores the urgent need to address issues of foreign interference and money laundering in Canada to protect the country's economy and ensure housing affordability for its citizens, particularly the middle class. He expresses frustration at the long-term consequences of these trends and calls for action to prevent further deterioration of Canada's economic and social fabric.





