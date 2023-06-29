Geoengineering Humans - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some twelve years ago, or so, Michael Murphy, along with G. Edward Griffin and Paul Wittenberger, made the film: What In the World Are They Spraying?. The documentary featured, among others, Dane Wigington. During the 3-4 years following the release of that film, a dispute opened up between Murphy and Wigington with various allegations and counter-allegations taking place. The purpose of the accompanying video is not to resolve those differences but to show how that dispute leads to a much more important set of questions concerning the issue of geoengineering.