We WISH you a MERRY TAMMUZ and a HAPPY NEW JANUS, RATED X-MAS
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
0
113 views • 6 months ago

For all those enjoying the holidays this one is for you. I make this especially for those who keep observing the holidays. And make an excuses why they can still do so and follow Messiah. This is just for you. This one is an exposé on Santa's conundrums. And how Santa has been pulling off the greatest scam. The greatest thief of souls ever seen.

I will show you this short exposé and if you hurry you can order a special gold edition of semiramis Nimrod classic songs. And along with this comes my free ebook the 12th best ways to do away with the biblical law. Order now while supplies last

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
