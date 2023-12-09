BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Voices Israel Wants To Silence
Israeli News Live
Israeli News Live
17 followers
0
39 views • 12/09/2023

With all the calamity that Palestinians face defending itself, there are voices that Israel wants to silence.  American politicians have been paid off to turn a blind eye to tragedy that befall the innocent. What happened to the words of Moses, who said to Israel; "Do not oppress the stranger among you for you were strangers in Egypt"

https://israelinewslive.org/

Steven Ben-nun, PO Box 156, Sunbright TN 37872 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Niafzk6Exc8&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow

https://laitman.com/2016/04/we-must-expel-the-gentiles-from-israel-to-saudi-arabia/comment-page-1/#gsc.tab=0

https://israelpalestinenews.org/in-israel-religious-extremism-is-pervasive-unchecked/

https://www.spingola.com/Dannemeyer.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaLooIqyb7M&ab_channel=AnonymousUnofficial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4BKtQpjvFs&ab_channel=Kris

https://www.comunitaebraicabologna.it/it/cultura/abc-del-giudaismo/1027-i-sette-precetti-di-noe

https://lamed.fr/index.php?id=1&art=554

https://fenlin.ru/video/Y5EjjULhV_g

https://kad-esh.org/es/son-legitimas-las-7-leyes-noajidas/

https://www.bundesstaat-preussen.de/html/deep_state.html

Mossad: https://twitter.com/Lucas_Gage_/status/1714290308803186762

Holocaust Accuse https://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres7/shonfeld.pdf

Richman https://twitter.com/AlashkarSally/status/1714909428040815053

Poway https://www.facebook.com/StandWithUs/videos/chabad-of-poway-rabbi-addresses-united-nations-general-assembly-on-antisemitism/1278935742284696/


Keywords
israelconflictgazahamassilencedvoices
