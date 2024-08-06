The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 08.01.24 | What Is the Woke Mind Virus? + "You Should Think of Wokeness As Ultra-Christianity or Hyper-Christianity." - Peter Thiel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POINT #1 - Woke Mind Virus | "You Should Think of Wokeness As Ultra-Christianity or Hyper-Christianity." - Peter Thiel + "We Need An Anti-Virus for the Brain." - Yuval Noah Harari + "I Vowed to Destroy the Woke Mind Virus." - Elon Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v59c5e2-woke-mind-virus-you-should-think-of-wokeness-as.html
POINT #2 - Bitcoin | "Who Was Satoshi Nakamoto? Someone Should Answer That. And I Don't Care If It Was the CIA. Obviously It Was the CIA. I Think We All Know That. It's Like Signal. They Got Their First." - Tucker Carlson + CBDCs 101 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v59dh0t-bitcoin-who-was-satoshi-nakamoto-someone-should-answer-that..html
*****************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950