Penny Kelly, ND - Becoming Someone New - PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen

The reality is the reality. But you have to understand how we use it.

How does all this come to be? Who makes all this stuff, and what are the factors? What are the actual mechanics of that?

When Penny comes to Berkeley Springs she'll explain what's going on in the brain, how we are creating, how we're pulling stuff out of the soup with our cells.

And once you get that, then you've got a mechanism by which you can say: Okay! Now how do I do something different?

Get tickets and more info at: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/