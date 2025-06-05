Botox Uncovered: What You’re Not Being Told with Gretch Elizabeth

Is looking wrinkle-free really worth injecting a neurotoxin that could mess with your brain, body, and hormones?

In this eye-opening episode, I’m joined by truth-teller and health advocate Gretch Elizabeth from NeverTox to pull back the curtain on one of the most accepted—and least questioned—cosmetic procedures: Botox.

What if the pursuit of smooth skin is quietly sabotaging your health? Gretch breaks down the science behind botulinum toxin—the neurotoxin that, with repeated injections, may have long-term, life-threatening consequences. This is the conversation every woman deserves before saying “yes” to the needle.

Gretch Elizabeth is a passionate patient advocate who helps run the Never Tox Community Group—the largest international Botox injury support group in the world—dedicated to supporting individuals affected by botulinum toxin injuries through resources and education. Gretch and her team have worked tirelessly to promote informed consent.

We’re talking facts, risks, and informed alternatives—because you should never have to choose between beauty and health.

**Follow, subscribe, and leave a review if this episode challenged what you’ve been told and opened your eyes to better options.

✴️ Connect with Gretch on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, or YouTube

🌀 Join the worldwide Botox Side Effects group HERE.

🍖🥩 Boost your meals with Pluck—organ meats plus seasonings for flavor and rebel health. Order HERE for 15% off!

🔥 Own Your Wellness Revolution 🔥

Ready to ditch the status quo and reclaim your health? Here’s how to start:

🗓️ Snag a FREE 30-Minute Strategy Call Book your one-on-one with Autumn and map out your path to a stronger, freer you.

🌀 Shop Smarter, Live Cleaner Check out the 'Know Better | Do Better' Amazon Storefront for handpicked gear to fuel your healthy rebellion.

🛒 Grab the FREE Clean Swap Guide Download now and swap out the junk for badass, healthier alternatives—no excuses.

📧 Get the Inside Scoop Join the 'Know Better | Do Better' Newsletter for exclusive guest drops, insider tips, and subscriber-only fire—hit subscribe!

🌟 Link Up with Autumn Stay in the loop and join the tribe: