MEGA STORM | Blood Moons | Gold Hits Historic $3,000! | Trump Buys Tesla on WH Lawn 3/14/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
Follow
114 views • 6 months ago

Weekly News Report! More Than 100M Americans Brace for 'Megastorm' Bringing Tornadoes, Blizzards. Meteorologists are warning of a "mega storm" that is expected to bring blizzards, strong winds, large hail, and even tornadoes across several states from the northcentral United States to the south on Friday. Last night we saw a blood moon on the eve of the Hebrew Biblical festival of Purim, marking the salvation of the Jews from the hands of their wicked enemy, Haman. Significantly, another blood moon will appear on the same festival next year. Is God warning us of something significant? Gold broke the $3,000/oz threshold today for the first time as investors sparked a rally in the safe-haven asset amid mounting economic uncertainty. Will the Epstein files ever be released? DOGE and Musk are under fire from Democrat AGs. Trump lawyer, Alina Habba, retracts her open support for Tate. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/mega-storm/


breaking newsgoldchristian newsblood moonlunar eclipseconservative newseclipsemega stormus stormtrump teslagold hist 3000
