Dollar Collapsing!

De-Dollarization
* The collapse that will change everything is happening right now
* The U.S. dollar is on the brink of collapse — and no one in power is warning you.
* While America spirals into unsustainable debt and political chaos, the BRICS nations are launching a full-scale financial rebellion.
* They’re ditching $, buying record amounts of gold and rewriting the rules of global trade.
* This is the beginning of the end for the dollar.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (6 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N9kwq0kxJUA