Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley - "Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!" - with Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic and Kevin Jenkins

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/
presents
Freedom International Livestream
On January 2, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley
Title: Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!
Bio:
Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account. https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
Creator Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
Special Guest Host:
Drago Bosnic
Special Guest Host:
Kevin Jenkins
Informed Class LLC
Co-Host:
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
