Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley - "Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!" - with Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic and Kevin Jenkins
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
14 views • 6 months ago

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

On January 2, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Title: Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!


 https://beeley.substack.com/

https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley

Bio:


Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account. https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley



Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


Special Guest Host:

Kevin Jenkins

Informed Class LLC

IG: kevdjenkins 1

X: kevdjenkins1963

Truth Social: kevdjenkins1

Facebook: kevdjenkins1




WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/



Co-Host:


Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyrussiaeducationtruthsocialismfaithcapitalismjusticesyria
