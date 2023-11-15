New island emerges off Japan after volcanic eruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan has gained another island after an undersea volcanic eruption 1,200 km south of Tokyo created a new landmass. The tiny island emerged following a series of eruptions that began last month near Iwoto island, part of the Ogasawara island chain in the western Pacific, according to experts.
Mirrored - The Guardian