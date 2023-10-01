[Jul 19, 2017] TFR - 105 - Revolutionary Radio with Mickey, Jay & Chris: Testing Our Cosmology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had three guests on for this show, Mickey, Jay & Chris, to discuss various tests that have been done and that can be done in order to examine the world we live on and the heavenly luminaries above. Mickey for instance, did a test with an app called Theodolite, which anyone can download for $5.66. See the PDF link below for the results. Very interesting.
website: www.testingtheglobe.com/PDFs/TheodoliteMoon.pdf
https://tinyurl.com/TheodoliteMoon
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
