Song: Let's Risk It All by Escape the Fate
SNAFU report - 2023-02-15 (Ep. 18) Train-splosion, CDC's Vaxxer-Tracker, EU Parliament gone dictatorship
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia
- [x] TrainSplosion
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/02/07/ohio-train-derailment-toxic-impacts/
- Train wrecks: https://safetydata.fra.dot.gov/officeofsafety/publicsite/summary.aspx
- [x] Unvaxxer-tracker
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/the-federal-government-is-tracking-the-unvaccinated_5056313.html
- [x] EU has no parliament
- https://bigpicture.watch/watch/