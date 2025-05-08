Corruption & Evil Hiding Behind State Run Media, Huge Federally Run Racket Exposed w/ Sam Anthony





Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $170 for only $99. The initial launch is only 100 units - get it while you can!

*

Get in early and help fund the new media! Learn how you can fund YourNews.com at Nico Ventures Equity Crowdfund - https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/

*

Be a Citizen Journalist

https://yournews.com/become-a-yournews-citizen-journalist/

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Sam Anthony of YourNews.com returns to the program to expose how state-aligned media protects corrupt officials and powerful elites at the direct expense of the public. We unpack how DOGE investigations have turned so-called conspiracy into fact — revealing that mainstream media outlets have been quietly funded by the government to push propaganda, shield powerful interests, hide corruption and suppress dissent. Sam also explains how YourNews.com is fighting back by putting journalism back in the hands of the people, creating a platform where truth—not political protection—drives the narrative. Learn more and join the movement at https://YourNews.com.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



