Meet Marzi: She Smuggled Thousands of Bibles into Iran...And Got Caught!
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
89 views • 7 months ago

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death by hanging in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation in Evin prison- one of the most brutal prisons in the world.


Marzi is a published author, public speaker, and activist for religious freedom. Her first book, Captive in Iran, recounts her capture and imprisonment. Her second book, A Love Journey with God, recounts how Marzi found God, the struggles she experienced as a Christian woman in an Islamic Country, and how God can turn any situation into triumph. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran.


📖Support Marzi’s work and get Captive in Iran and A Love Journey With God directly from her website: https://www.marzisjourney.com/


📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets EXPANDED eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/free

📓Order a Paperback (Physical) Copy of Bible Prophecy EXPANDED: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RqxocV/

biblejesus christiran newsnews todayquranchristian newsislamic regimepersecuted churchchristians in iraninspirational storiesconvert from islamiran churchesrevival in iranchristian revival in iranchristian persecution in iranmuslim to christian testimonyleaving islamfastest growing church in the worldiranian christiansevin prisonmiddle east churchfaith newsiran churchworship in secretfarsi christians
