👀Former CIA Officer: Leaked Pentagon Documents are an intentional 'Controlled Leak'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀 Former CIA Officer Larry Johnson Says the Leaked Pentagon Documents are a 'Controlled Leak'"This is a coordinated media strategy, this is a disinformation campaign. The documents are real. I’m not saying the documents are fabrications, they are not. But this cover story that's been manufactured to explain how these documents came to be produced, it just falls apart...
The information was leaked...to prepare the U.S. public for the crash landing that's going to take place with respect to U.S. foreign policy."
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/live/Gh9CxQ2C0qI?feature=share