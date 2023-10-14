© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Israel continue to rally, demanding the return of the hostages taken by Hamas and the resignation of the Netanyahu government.
Adding:
Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) said that 9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, were killed as a result of Israeli shelling.
Earlier on Friday, the brigade claimed that 13 hostages were killed due to shelling in the Gaza Strip.