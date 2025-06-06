Rise Of The Robots And AI Agents-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 6 2025

Robots, chatbots and Artificial Intelligence are bringing in a new age of intense moral and spiritual darkness

Massive unauthorized scanning of social media. Analysis of biometric, income, health, and Social Security data. Interception of telephone communications. Geolocation via mobile devices. Tracking of car journeys using license plate readers. Robots replacing factory workers, delivery workers and truck and taxi drivers. Donald Trump didn’t invent or even start what’s about to happen, but it will happen under his watch. Welcome to the Golden Age of end times deception.





“But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Daniel 12:4 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the future is arriving and the news coming across the wire ranges from bad, very bad to apocalyptically bad, take your pick . The revolution is underway and the robots, chatbots, Alexa, Siri and Grok are coming in hot. You may be blissfully unaware of it all, but the entire fabric of our global society is being reworked, and the machines, actual and virtual, are taking over. If you’re on social media, everything you see in your feed is put there by AI, telling you what to like and not like. In Washington, Donald Trump has tasked Palantir with creating a cross-referenced database on each and every American citizen that will usher in a time of massive techno-surveillance. The man elected in a landslide win on a platform of freedom is doing the unthinkable, and at lightning speed.