Americans react to Donald Trump's speech at CPAC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Republican front runner for President Donald Trump took the stage at CPAC over the weekend and delivered an electric hour and a half long speech to the adoring crowd. The question on everyone's mind at the conference was who will Donald Trump select as his VP.
True North's Harrison Faulkner spoke with CPAC attendees after the speech to ask that question and get their reactions to the President's speech.