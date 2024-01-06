Kadyrov

Today I invited American military expert, former Marine and US Army intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who has already been to the Chechen Republic, to the formation of law enforcement officers of the Chechen Republic. Over 25 thousand tactically trained soldiers in full equipment gathered on the square, hundreds of combat vehicles and captured Western weapons were exhibited.

We invited the guest to this event in order to convey to the United States and the entire West our serious intentions and plans, to show the world that we will not retreat and will not allow them to infringe on the interests of Russia and its citizens.

The whole world sees how American democracy betrays its friends, makes them bargaining chips in dirty political games, destroys entire nations, and does not disdain double standards in statements.

In his speech, Scott Ritter rightly noted the unjustifiably negative attitude of the West towards the Chechen Republic and its representatives. Having a background as a Marine, he noted the high level of training of our soldiers, who distinguished themselves during the liberation of populated areas of Donbass.

I know for sure that the lives of ordinary Ukrainians mean nothing to the US leadership.

They are only interested in their own interests, so they made a statement to show the true colors of American politicians.

Namely: I am ready to exchange these 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war for the lifting of sanctions against my dear MOTHER Aimani Nesievna Kadyrova, my daughters, my minor children and my wife Medni Musaevna. All of them have absolutely nothing to do with politics.

Obviously, the States will not do this. But it's interesting to hear their excuses, if they have any.

Scott Ritter, unlike some, took this evident trolling correctly.

As for sanctions, they don’t interfere with our lives in any way.