X-Men - Reign of Apocalypse (2001, Game Boy Advance)

X-Men - Reign of Apocalypse is a beat'em up developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Activision. It was only released in North America and Europe.

After returning from their journey in the Mojoverse, the X-Men return to the X-Mansion, only to find it completely destroyed. It turns out they have gone to a different dimension which is ruled by the evil mutant Apocalypse. Everyone has an alternate version of himself in this dimension, but they are all evil. The X-Men need to fight their way through Apocalypse's army while searching for a way to return home.

The game can be played in single player, co-op or in a two-player duel mode. You can choose between four different characters: Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm and Rogue. Each of them has their own special attack based on their mutant powers. You can use the special attack once a gauge is full. The gauge will be filled when you hit enemies or collect a certain power-up. You have a normal attack, a slower, more powerful attack, and a jump. Combining these will trigger combos. Apart from the power-up for the special attack gauge, you can find power-ups that give you health or additional time (there is a time limit in each stage). If you perform well enough in a level, you get an extra life. After completing a level, you can distribute two point to increase your level of mutant power, health or strength.