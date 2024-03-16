X-Men - Reign of Apocalypse (2001, Game Boy Advance)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X-Men - Reign of Apocalypse is a beat'em up developed by Digital Eclipse and published by Activision. It was only released in North America and Europe.
After returning from their journey in the Mojoverse, the X-Men return to the X-Mansion, only to find it completely destroyed. It turns out they have gone to a different dimension which is ruled by the evil mutant Apocalypse. Everyone has an alternate version of himself in this dimension, but they are all evil. The X-Men need to fight their way through Apocalypse's army while searching for a way to return home.
The game can be played in single player, co-op or in a two-player duel mode. You can choose between four different characters: Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm and Rogue. Each of them has their own special attack based on their mutant powers. You can use the special attack once a gauge is full. The gauge will be filled when you hit enemies or collect a certain power-up. You have a normal attack, a slower, more powerful attack, and a jump. Combining these will trigger combos. Apart from the power-up for the special attack gauge, you can find power-ups that give you health or additional time (there is a time limit in each stage). If you perform well enough in a level, you get an extra life. After completing a level, you can distribute two point to increase your level of mutant power, health or strength.