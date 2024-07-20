RT News July 20, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 20, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Two dozen people are killed in IDF strikes on a Central Gaza refugee camp, including pregnant woman and babies according to health sources. It comes as doctors sound the alarm over Israel’s use of highly controversial ‘shrapnel weapons’. Bangladesh deploys the army and imposes a nationwide curfew in a bid to quell student protests, after at least a hundred people are reported killed in clashes with police. Hungary’s top diplomat condemns Western human rights watchdogs for ignoring Ukrainians being rounded-up in escalating forced mobilization efforts.