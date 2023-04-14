Vaxx: Gene Therapy or Traditional Vaccine? They CHANGE the Biology of Living Cells. Mercola.

Vaccines 1.) Change biology of living cells. 2.) Meet original FDA definition of gene therapy. 3.) NOT traditional vaccines.

FULL SHOW Mercola, Why Is the Associated Press Lying About Gene Therapy Shots? https://rumble.com/v2f8vto-why-is-the-associated-press-lying-about-gene-therapy-shots.html

"When the mRNA shots were rolled out in 2021, they did not meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of a vaccine. They only met the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy." ~ Mercola.com

"The AP misled readers by focusing on just one part of the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy - the part about modifying expression of a gene. But the full definition also includes the words 'or to alter the biological properties of living cells,' which is precisely what the COVID shots do." ~ Mercola.com

"While the COVID-19 shots are referred to as 'vaccines,' they do not meet the classical definition of a vaccine. Health authorities actually had to change the definition to accommodate the COVID shots and shut down the argument that, as experimental gene therapies, they may be riskier than traditional vaccines.

The notion that the COVID shots are a form of gene therapy is so risky for Big Pharma’s bottom line, they’re going to great lengths to make sure people don’t think of them that way." ~ Mercola.com