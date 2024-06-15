Mustache Boy (1987, Arcade), part 1

Mustache Boy is an arcade game developed(?) and published by March. It was only released in the arcades.

You control a boy with a moustache in a red space suit through 60 levels. The game is a maze arcade game. Similar to games like Pac-Man or Skweek, you need to go through the maze and recolour every basic ground tile by walking over it. Once you you have coured the last tile, you win the level. There is a time limit, and the levels are filled with enemies. Touching an enemy, falling into a pit or getting caught by an explosion will kill you. Fortunately, all recoloured tiles remain if you loose a life, even when you use a continue. Your character can jump and double-jump. You can still move during a jump, which is laso need to get through some levels. Balloons will appear randomly in the levels. You can reach a balloon by jumping, and catching one gives you either points or an item. Items include a clock (more time), a brush (all tiles around you will also be recoloured) or a letter (if you collect all letters to form "mustache", you immediately win the current level, get an extra life and go to a bonus level). There a some special fields in many levels. One field switches between the words "stop", "kill" and "pow" over time. Walking on the field will trigger an effect once. The effect depends on the word the field shows. Stop freezes all enemies for a short time. Kill destroys all enemies ons creen. Pow is similar to Pac-Man'S power pills: you can destroy enemies by touching them for time, but enemies will run away from you. Walking over a field with a bomb will cause an explosion a short time after you leave it. The explosion covers the field and all tiles surrounding it. The explosion will kill both you and enemies upon touch, pits will be filled by an explosion.