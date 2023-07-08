© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lfam587a7
7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Grant Stinchfield: Anybody with common sense knows that if you want to take down the CCP, you've got to decouple from them. Nicole: It is the US that funded the rise of the CCP and enabled it to become a global superpower and the greatest existential threat to America.
@stinchfield1776
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：任何有常识的人都知道，要想消灭中共，必须与中共脱钩。妮可：是美国资助了中共的崛起，并让其成为世界强国和美国最大的生存威胁！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平