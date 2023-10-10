Natasha Owens "America First," "2nd Protects The First," "Trump Won, & You Know It"...

Natasha Owens (Songwriter, singer, and strong patriot) https://natashaowensmusic.com/

"There's something intrinsic about humanity and a survival instinct. Most of us will do whatever we can to keep our head above water, to take one more breath in and out…to keep breathing, and keep our hearts beating.

But God's intent for His children, His creation, wasn't limited to survival. He intends for us to thrive. "I have come that you may have life to the full." (John 10:10).

For Natasha Owens, that verse isn't merely a comfort or a pick-me-up… It's a decree. It is a mantra for life…and the very thing that has turned her darkest days into a light that is too bright not to share.

"Life is hard, and heartache, tragedy, and loss aren't selective or rare. But for many people, as soon as they make it through a given crisis, they stop there. They stagnate," she says, reflecting on her season of loss and the dark days when all she could do was breathe in and out.

A few years ago, Natasha's 58 father was doing a simple task he'd done hundreds of times before. There was no drama. There was no build-up. There was no warning. While cleaning his guns one day, one misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. He died soon after that.

"After the shock wore off, the depression set in," she shares. "For some reason, our pastor came to me and said he thought I should be the music minister at the church."

Even now, the memory of that conversation stirs a small laugh of disbelief.

"I couldn't even get out of bed every day," she says. "How could I get up and motivate anyone else?"

After much time in prayer, Natasha and her husband accepted the position. Soon, the music, mission, and ministry captivated her heart. It stole away the listlessness, confusion, and hopelessness. Week after week, as she poured herself into the church's music, thereby pouring herself into the lives of all who comprised that church body, the Holy Spirit ran into her a feeling of peace, reassurance, and a drive to take this opportunity even further than she could have imagined.

"Sometimes you have to pour out to other people," she says. "You have to pour out in faith. That's when and how you get your healing. I took the music minister position, and while it was still a long process of climbing out of the depression, I was so focused on songs that it stopped the spiral. It took time, but the music held me. The songs gave me strength enough to get out of bed."

