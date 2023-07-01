WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2.8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2knvz9e5c0
WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
周恩来是设计整个中共框架的人，设计了统战工作的模式，他复制苏联的基礎框架，然后注入一些中国元素。
Zhou Enlai was the one who designed the entire framework of the CCP and designed the model of united front work. He copied the Soviet base framework and then injected some Chinese elements.
