'DEADLY CHEMTRAIL UPDATE TODAY 11-13-2023 WAKEUP

THIS VIDEO IS FROM YESTERDAY HOWEVER, THIS MORNING WAS TOTALLY CLOUDY WITH COUNTLESS PLANES FLYING OVER. IT'S NOW 2PM AND THOUGH IT'S TURNED PARTLY CLOUDY THE DAMN PLANES ARE STILL FLYING OVER SPRAYING POLSON. THESE F____ING PLANES NEVER STOP SPRAYING THEIR DEADLY CHEMICALS HERE. THE DAMN POLITICIANS ARE MIS ON THE SUBJECT! AMERICANS NO LONGER ARE REPRESENTED LOCALLY OR IN WASHINGTON D.C. VOTING IS DEAD BECAUSE EVERY DAMN ELECTION IS RIGGED. YOU'RE A DAMN FOOL IF YOU STILL VOTE!!! ALL PEOPLE IN POLSON, MT CAN DO IS PUTUP WITH BEING SLOW KILLED HERE. I SWARE IT WILL TAKE AN ACT OF GOD TO STOP THIS INSANITY...KEEP US IN YOUR PRAYERS HERE! I ALWAYS HEARD MONTANA WAS THE BIG SKY COUNTRY AND THAT'S WHY MY WIFE AND I MOVED HERE. THE POLITICS ARE JUST AS DEPICTED IN THE YELLOWSTONE SERIES NOW PLAYING ON CBS. IT'S JUST AS CORRUPT HERE AS ANY OTHER STATE SEIZED BY THE SATANIC FORCES THAT HAVE A fFIRM GRIP ON AMERICA. BETTER PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. DARKER DAYS ARE COMING FOR AMERICA NOW...