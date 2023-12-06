And We Know 6.12.2023 TEARS wiped away! OLD Guard crumbling! POLLS grow for Trump! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
June 12, 2023
Hope you had a great weekend… President Trump gave an amazing speech, Poll numbers are showing he is getting stronger, the Biden are running but can’t hide, the agenda to take over our lives is falling apart, and a positive message from college students… all on the way. Check it out.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————
Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html
Military protecting Trump https://twitter.com/rattletrap1776/status/1667904961097736192?s=20
The Presidential Records act is the ruling act in which this case falls under. Instead they want to use the Espionage Act of 1917. It was put in there about WWI. https://t.me/MistyG17/29822
President Trump just mentioned Hillary’s crime of deleting 33,000 emails (and brought up Anthony Weiner’s laptop). https://t.me/MistyG17/29824
Breaking Breaking new Democrats AD just drop 🤣https://t.me/SpyGateDown/26656
Traitor Pence ad. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/26655
Pride, Brought To You By...Lockheed Martin https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/72441
Oklahoma College Softball Team Stuns Press Conference with Their Testimonies https://t.me/chiefnerd/7667
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2trmd8-6.12.23-tears-wiped-away-old-guard-crumbling-polls-grow-for-trump-pray.html