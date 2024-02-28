BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is RAMADAN going to CATAPULT END TIME World Events? XXX
61 views • 02/28/2024

I am only asking the question and not declaring anything. But Will Ramadan of 2024 also be used as the catalyst to spring forth the full effects of World war 3. We are about to see and I am bringing out some interesting factoids about the month of Ramadan. And how it connects with the war against the crescent moon and sunset days. This is all the calendar war and the Bible declares it is going to happen in these last days and it begins in 2024 with the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse over America. Which is why you need to see my video about the devil's comet. I cannot emphasize this enough.


You can also go to my YouTube channel for rooftop videos which I will leave a link to one of my videos to make it easier to find https://youtu.be/emenkqBj7a0?si=VDhHRprDH75Gu32M If you have any questions or comments you can email me at [email protected] also recommend you go to the warning website at larrymeguiar2.com

bible studyend timeworld eventslessonsramadancrescent moonthe end is hereislam bible prophecyham hamas war is coming
